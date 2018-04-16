on 04/16/2018 |

Christine (Rhoton) Bartley Cross, 84, of Indianapolis, IN, formerly of Tompkinsville, KY, passed away Friday, April 13th, at Eskenazi Health Care in Indianapolis.

Christine was born in Monroe County, KY on April 2, 1934, a daughter of the late Mary Emma (Bryant) and Ennis Clyde Rhoton.

She was a member of Westside Church of Christ in Indianapolis. She was retired from being a Nurses Aid.

She is preceded in death by her husband, J.C. Cross; daughter, Kimberly Sides; two brothers, Joe Mithcell and Lloyd Marrs Rhoton.

Christine is survived by two daughters, Connie Blaszkiewicz, of Fountaintown, IN; andTeresa Bartley, of Dallas, TX; three sons Mark Holbrook, Gary Jackson, and Gregory Jackson, all of Indianapolis, IN., several grandchildren and great grandchildren also survive.

Funeral Service will be held at Yokley Trible Funeral Home at 2:00 PM on Wednesday, April 18th, 2018.

Visitation is Wednesday 10:00 A.M.-2:00 P.M. at Yokley Trible Funeral Home.

Burial is in Old Mt. Herman Cemetery.