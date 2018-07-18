Logo


CHRISTINE THEA WILKINS

on 07/18/2018 |

Christine Thea Wilkins, 63, of Cave City, KY, departed this life on Saturday, July 14, 2018 at her residence. The Detroit, MI native was born on February 19, 1955 to the late Leonard William Wilkins and the late Beatrice Monroe Wilkins. She was married to Roger Oliver of Columbia, TN, who survives.

Christine was a private contractor, genealogist, gardener and book lover. She was recognized for her civic work many times while working for the Neighbor Housing Services in Menlo Park, CA and as a member of Menlo Park Planning Commission before moving to Kentucky to care for her Grandmother, Mossie Monroe.

Besides her husband she leaves to honor her memory— four daughters, Beatrice Larson Hatcher (Luke) of California, Alethea Larson (Joe Hook) of Arizona, Teresa Kuhlman (Hank) of Oklahoma and Elizabeth Rathman (Julie) of Minnesota; one brother, William P. Wilkins of New Jersey and five grandchildren

Internment will be in  Campground Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made to:  Mary Wood Weldon Memorial Library, 1530 South Green St., Glasgow, KY 42141

GRAVESIDE SERVICE

10 am, Saturday, July 21, 2018

Campground Cemetery

