Christine Wells, 88 of Leitchfield, formerly of Horse Cave, passed away Friday at the Spring View Nursing Facility in Leitchfield. She was born in Etoile to the late Thomas & Lillie May Hunt Tinsley.

She was a member of the Rock Springs Baptist Church.

Christine is survived by one daughter-Rita Mayes of Leitchfield

Three grandchildren-Jacob Mayes & wife Jill of Elizabethtown

Ben Mayes & wife Tiffany of Leitchfield

Jennifer Laracuente & hus. Brandon of Frankfort

8 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband-Wayne Wells and siblings-Jerry, Amos & James Tinsley and Edith Brooks & Lucille Shockley

Funeral services for Christine Wells will be 1pm Monday in the chapel of Sego Funeral Home with Bro. Freddie Vertrees officiating. Burial will be in the Horse Cave Municipal Cemetery. Visitation will be Monday after 10am at the Sego Funeral Home. The family request that memorial donations be given to the Alzheimers Association.

