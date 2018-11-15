Logo


GLASGOW CHRISTMAS PARADE IS FULL

on 11/15/2018 |

The Glasgow Christmas Parade is full but will take applications for a waiting list.  The $15 fee cut off date was last Friday and you had until this Friday, November 16 to enter and pay $30.

