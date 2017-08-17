on 08/17/2017 |

Christola Boyd, 94 of Munfordville passed away Thursday morning at her home. She was the daughter of the late Lewis Garnet Franklin & Elizabeth Embrey Franklin. She was a retired cook with the Hart County School System, having worked at Hart Memorial and the Hart County High School. She was a member of the Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Rex.

She was preceded in death by two sons Mark Dwain and Richard

Mrs. Boyd is survived by a son-Ervin Boyd of Munfordville

A daughter Linda Ard of Hodgenville

Five grandchildren Sherry Wilson, Marsha Masterson, Chris Boyd, Ricky Ard & Michael Boyd

Nine great-grandchildren & five great-great-grandchildren

Funeral services for Christola Boyd will be 1pm Saturday, August 19 in the chapel of Sego Funeral Home with burial in the Munfordville Municipal Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday from 3-9pm and after 8am Saturday at the Sego Funeral Home.