Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

CHRISTOPHER ALLEN SHAW

on 10/23/2018 |

Christopher Allen Shaw, 47, of Glasgow, died Sunday, October 21, 2018 at his residence. He was born in Barren County the son of the late Rondal Gale “Goober” Shaw and Patty Hurt Barlow. He was a 1987 Graduate of the Kentucky School of the Blind and of the Baptist faith.

Survivors include his mother, Patty Barlow (Freddy) of Glasgow, KY; sister, Denise Fugate of Glasgow, KY; niece, Holley Geary; nephew, Cody Smith both of Glasgow, KY; maternal grandmother, Reba Hurt of Glasgow, KY; two aunts, Jo Ann Walters and Vonnie Sexton both of Glasgow, KY; three uncles, Freddie & Jerry Shaw both of Tompkinsville, KY and Mark Hurt of Smith Grove, KY; several cousins and friends also survive.

Funeral services will be 11:00am Friday, October 26th at the A.F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the New Salem Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4:00pm until 8:00pm Thursday and Friday until time for service at the funeral home.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “CHRISTOPHER ALLEN SHAW”

Please Leave a Reply

CHECK OUT WCLUSPORTS.COM TO KEEP UP WITH ALL LOCAL SPORTS EVENTS, SCHEDULES, SCORES, AND MUCH MORE!

 

Person of the Day

FAITH CURRY

SPONSORED 

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS


Request a Person of the Day

 

Weather Forecast

Clear
Currently
70°
Clear
Clear
Tuesday 10/23 10%
High 71° / Low 35°
Clear
Clear
Wednesday 10/24 10%
High 61° / Low 40°
Clear
Overcast
Thursday 10/25 10%
High 59° / Low 46°
Overcast
Wunderground.com

WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

 

© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.