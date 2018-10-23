on 10/23/2018 |

Christopher Allen Shaw, 47, of Glasgow, died Sunday, October 21, 2018 at his residence. He was born in Barren County the son of the late Rondal Gale “Goober” Shaw and Patty Hurt Barlow. He was a 1987 Graduate of the Kentucky School of the Blind and of the Baptist faith.

Survivors include his mother, Patty Barlow (Freddy) of Glasgow, KY; sister, Denise Fugate of Glasgow, KY; niece, Holley Geary; nephew, Cody Smith both of Glasgow, KY; maternal grandmother, Reba Hurt of Glasgow, KY; two aunts, Jo Ann Walters and Vonnie Sexton both of Glasgow, KY; three uncles, Freddie & Jerry Shaw both of Tompkinsville, KY and Mark Hurt of Smith Grove, KY; several cousins and friends also survive.

Funeral services will be 11:00am Friday, October 26th at the A.F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the New Salem Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4:00pm until 8:00pm Thursday and Friday until time for service at the funeral home.