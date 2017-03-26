Christopher L. Holder, age 57, of Horse Cave, KY, passed away Thursday, March 23, 2017 in Nashville, TN. He was born April 17, 1959 in Louisville, KY to the late Carl Othel Holder and Celia Beck Holder. He was married to Tammy Holder who survives.

Christopher was the owner of Coffey’s Concrete, former Mayor of Cave City and former member of the Cave City Volunteer Fire Department. He was a member of Cave City Masonic Lodge #790 F&AM and Cave City Baptist Church.

Besides his wife, he leaves to honor his memory, two daughters, Christy Holder– McKinney (Brandon) of Elizabethtown and Alyssa Meagan Holder (Sam) of Horse Cave; one son, Thomas Colton Atwell (Katie) of Cave City; two brothers, Ricky Holder (Janet) of Cave City and Todd Holder (Missy Jo) of Woodburn; two sisters, Gloria Childress (Lee) of Okolona and Agnes Earleen of Louisville; five grandchildren, Gage McKinney, Zaleigh Lamb, Briaunna Holder, Camden Atwell and Teigan Atwell.

He was also preceded in death by one brother, Carl Dwight Holder.

Interment will be in Cave City Cemetery.

VISITATION

11 am – 8 pm, Tuesday, March 28, 2017

9 am – 2 pm, Wednesday, March 29, 2017

Patton Funeral Home Park City Chapel

FUNERAL SERVICE

2 pm, Wednesday, March 29, 2017

Patton Funeral Home Park City Chapel