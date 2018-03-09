Logo


Christopher Paul Winchester

on 09/03/2018

Christopher Paul Winchester, 32, Glasgow, died Saturday, September 1, 2018. Born in Glasgow, he was an employee in the shipping and receiving department of Dollar General.

Survivors include his wife April Winchester; three sons: Creed, Cash, and Carson Winchester; his mother, Sherry Coffey; his father, William “Mouse” Winchester; one brother, Corey “Nookie” Winchester; one sister, Brandy Brown and husband Donald, all of Glasgow; five nieces and nephews: Tanner, Ty, Justin, Sutton, and Saylor; his paternal grandmother: Love Winchester of Park City; several aunts, uncles, cousins.

Funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m. Tuesday at the Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home with burial in the Evergreen Cemetery at Park City. Friends may call after 10 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations toward funeral expenses are suggested.

