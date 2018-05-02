on 02/05/2018 |

Christopher Ray DeWeese, 38, of Louisville, formerly of Bowling Green, died Wednesday, January 31, 2018, at University of Louisville Hospital. Born April 19, 1979 in Franklin, KY he was the son of Diana Faye DeWeese Swindle (Chester Sexton), Adolphus, who survives and the late Billy Alvin Lawrence. He was a tile setter in the construction industry.

In addition to his mother he is survived by one daughter, Christy Jo; one aunt Pam DeWeese Lowe (Terry), Bowling Green; one cousin Tony Adams (Valerie) and family, Bowling Green; one step brother, Jimmy Swindle (Ashley) and family, Adolphus; one half brother Jay Lawrence, Franklin; and his life partner Bobbi Jo Stansberry.

He was preceded in death besides his father by his grandparents, J Harold DeWeese and Grace Norris Wright, Bowling Green.

Funeral services will be Wednesday, February 7, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. at McMurtrey

Funeral Home, Summer Shade, KY. Burial will follow in the Beaumont Cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday, February 6, 2018, 2:00-8:00 p.m. and on Wednesday, February 7, 2018 after 7:00 a.m. until time of services at 11:00.