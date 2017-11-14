CHRISTY BOSTON WHEELER (UPDATED)

on 11/14/2017 |

Christy Boston Wheeler, 54, of Glasgow died Monday, November 13, 2017 at the Medical Center at Bowling Green. Born in Glasgow, KY she is the daughter of Herbert and Sarah Strange Boston of Glasgow who survives. Christy was a member of the Grider Memorial Baptist Church and an employee of T. J. Samson Home Health for 38 years.

Survivors include her husband Bruce Wheeler of Glasgow; a daughter Cate Wheeler of Glasgow; two sons Cory and Cole Wheeler both of Glasgow; a sister Sue Furlong (Mike) of Glasgow; brothers-in-law Gary Wheeler (Tammy), Matt Wheeler (Becky) and Tim Wheeler (Susan) all of Glasgow and several niece and nephews. She was preceded in death by a sister Lou Ann Boston and two brothers-in-law Steve and Mark Wheeler.

Funeral services will be 2:00pm Thursday, November 16, 2017 at the A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery. Visitation will be after 1:00pm Wednesday at the funeral home.