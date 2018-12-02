CHURCH AND COMMUNITY CALENDAR FOR MONDAY, FEBRUARY 12, 2018

on 02/12/2018 |

Community and Church Events, Monday, February 12, 2018

There will be a Caverna High School Decision Based Council Meeting on today in the high school library at 3:30Pm.

The Barren County High School SBDM will meet in regular session, today at 3:45PM in the Trojan Academy media center.

The Glasgow High School SBDM Council will meet, Wednesday, February 14 in the front office of the high school.

Highland Elementary SBDM Council will meet, Thursday, February 15 at 4:30PM at the school.

Lieutenant Colonel Retired Donzell Moody will speak at the South Central Kentucky Cultural Center on Saturday, February 17 at 1PM for Black History Month Program. He was born in Mississippi and after 22 years of service in the military, he now lives in Bowling Green with his wife and their two sons. Also speaking will be Joe Trigg of Glasgow. Both will share their experiences in the military.

Cinderella’s Closet is a foundation/organization providing prom dresses to young women who could not otherwise afford to attend their prom. In 2017, Cinderella’s Closet helped provide prom dresses and accessories to almost 40 girls in the Glasgow/Barren County area. This year, plans are to assist more girls in our area. This local event will be held at the First United Methodist Church, 500 S Green Street, and Saturday, February 17. Monetary donations are also accepted and are tax deductable.

Barren County Middle School SBDM Council will meet on Tuesday, February 20 at 3:30pm at the school.

Harris D. Overholt will be the speaker for the Barren County Historical Society’s meeting on Thursday, February 22 at 6PM in them meeting room of the Mary Wood Weldon Memorial Library. The subject will be “Shakerism, Murder & Springtime Sweetness” covering topics ranging from the shakers to making maple syrup. Overholt, a resident of Allen County and graduate of Lindsey Wilson College, enjoys history and is semi-retired from the retail florist industry. The six-generation Harris descendant still resides on part of the Harris Homestead of 1802 settlement land grant and enjoys beekeeping within the farmland adventures. The public is invited and there is no charge for attendance.

Benefit Auction and BBQ Dinner for Coleton Parsley son of Brian and Heather Parsley will be Saturday, February 24. Doors open at 5PM and Auction at 6PM at the Cave City Convention Center. Advance dinner tickets will be $10 and $12 at the door. Entertainment will be by The Sneed Family. For more information see Prayers for Coleton Facebook Page.

2018 Spring Soccer League Sign Ups will continue through March 9. The registration fee is $45 per participant with a $5 discount for each additional participant living in the same household. The leagues being offered are ages (5-6), ages (7 – 9) and ages (10 – 12) and ages (13-14). For further information on any Parks & Recreation programs, please call 651-3811 or 651-9012.

Todd and Lisa Woodward will present A Festive Evening of Piano and Song as Glasgow Musicale’s first 2018 program, Saturday, February 24 at 6PM at the Plaza Theatre’s Casablanca Room. It’s a cabaret evening of music performed by the inimitable, multi-talented Woodward’s with a little help from some of their friends including Hayley Biggers Smith, Lindsey Cell, J Robert and Tyler Lindsey and some surprise guests. The event is admission free with no advance reservations or tickets required.

The Art Work of Bernice Brown is on display at the Snavely Gallery at the Cultural Center from 9AM to 4PM Monday through Friday and Saturday from 9AM until 2PM.

Highland Elementary SBDM Council will meet on Thursday, March 15 at 4:30PM at the school.

Community Education Adult Art Show Reception will be held on Sunday, March 18 from 2 to 4pm at the South Central Kentucky Cultural Center.

Barren County Middle School SBDM Council will meet Tuesday, March 20 at 3:30pm at the school.

T.J. Samson Community Hospital is pleased to sponsor the 9th Annual Women’s Conference on Thursday, March 22 at the Cave City Convention Center. Aly Taylor, an inspirational speaker who appears on Rattled, a popular television show on TLC, will share her very powerful personal story which includes battling and defeating breast cancer at age 24, her struggle with infertility, and her amazing adoption experience. In addition, Molly Matney, Miss Kentucky 2017, will be speaking about her experience as Miss Kentucky, and she will share her platform, “Farm Fit”. As always, health screenings, additional health and wellness presentations, a light breakfast, delicious lunch, and much more are included with registration.

Bloom Where You Are is a women’s conference hosted by Glasgow Cumberland Presbyterian Church on March 16 from 7PM to 9PM and March 17 from 8:30AM to 12PM. Speaker Andrea Lennon, of True Vine Ministry, will dig into the fact that God gives hope even in the messiest of situations. Cost: $10 per person; $15 per person after February 18. Bloom Where You Are t-shirts will be available for purchase at the conference.

The Glasgow High School SBDM Council will meet on Wednesday, April 11 in the front office of the high school.

Barren County Middle School SBDM Council will meet on Tuesday, April 17 at 3:30pm at the school.

Highland Elementary SBDM Council will meet on Thursday, April 19 at 4:30PM at the school.

Barren County Middle School SBDM Council will meet on Tuesday, May 15 at 3:30pm at the school.

Highland Elementary SBDM Council will meet on Thursday, May 17 at 4:30PM at the school.

Barren County Middle School SBDM Council will meet on Tuesday, June 19 at 3:30pm at the school.

Highland Elementary SBDM Council will meet on Thursday, June 21 at 4:30PM at the school.