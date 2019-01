CHURCH AND COMMUNITY CALENDAR FOR SATURDAY, JANUARY 12, 2019

on 01/12/2019 |

Community and Church Events- Saturday, January 12, 2019

Donald Applebee will peach at the Free Bethel Church this Sunday, January 13 at 10AM. The church is located at 10th and Broadway in Cave City.

Caverna High School SBDM Council will not meet this Monday, January 14 in the high school library. This has been cancelled and a special called meeting is set for Tuesday, January 15 at 4:30PM in the library.

The Temple Hill SBDM Council will meet this Monday, January 14 at 5PM at the school. The public is invited to attend.

The Barren County High School SBDM will meet in regular session this Monday, January 14 at 3:45 PM in the Trojan Academy media center.

The Barren County Middle School SBDM Council will meet this Tuesday, January 15 at 3:30pm at the school.

Community Action of Southern Kentucky has begun the “Crisis” portion of the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program. This program assists households that are in a home heating crisis. For more information call 651-8171.

The spring WOW semester at Glasgow Cumberland Presbyterian begins this Wednesday, January 16, from 5:15-7:00 p.m. This is a time for conversation over a good meal, prayer, Bible study, and silly games. Supper is $5 for adults and is free to students under 18. Bible studies for children, youth, and adults begin at 6:00. GCPC is located at the corner of Cherry and Cumberland Streets in Glasgow.

The American Red Cross will have a blood drive, Thursday, January 17 at the Barren County YMCA from 10AM to 2PM.

Glasgow City Hall will be closed on Monday, January 21 in observance of the Martin Luther King, Jr Holiday. Garbage that day will be picked up the following day on Tuesday, January 22. Glasgow Landfill will be closed and there will be no city bus services that day.

Cave City- City Hall will be closed Monday January 21, in observance of Martin Luther King’s birthday. Trash pickup will be on Tuesday, January 22. There will be recycling on Tuesday from 8:00 AM to 12:00 M.

Sandhill Crane Tours will be offered Wednesday, January 23 through Sunday, January 27 at Barren River State Park. Participants can register for one of two trips, the morning sunrise or the sunset trip. Registration fee is $45 per adult,$40 for seniors and $30 per child for 8 to 12years old which includes, educational sessions, box lunch, long sleeve T-Shirt and your choice of a morning or afternoon tour by van. Call the park at 646-2151 for more information and reservations.

The Barren County Historical Society will meet on Thursday, January 24 at 6pm at the Mary Wood Weldon Memorial Library. Sam Terry will speak on “Letters to Lottie: The Fort Williams Correspondence.” The program will highlight letters written by an Illinois Soldier to his wife between September 1861 and December 1863 with many months being encamped at Fort Williams.

The American Red Cross is urging people to donate this month to help meet the need for blood and platelets. Several opportunities in this area which include Wednesday, January 30 at Bowling Community Park in Edmonton from 1 to 6PM.

LifeSkills, Inc. Therapeutic Foster Care works with children who have a variety of needs; and offers training, support and financial assistance to therapeutic foster parents. If you would like to learn more, there is an information meeting Thursday, February 7 starting at 6pm, located at LifeSkills, Inc. Please contact Amanda Niedwick at 270-901-5753 for more information.

Community Action of Southern Kentucky LIHEAP Subsidy Program to help low income households in need of energy assistance is ongoing. Applications will be taken in alphabetic order on the first letter of the head of the household last name. Applicant must bring most recent heating bill, social security card or permanent resident card for each member of household and proof of household income for preceding months. Community Action is located at 411 Happy Valley Road and hours are 8 to 4 Tuesday through Friday and 8 to 5 on Monday. For more information go to our website, www.casoky.org.

Barren County Middle School SBDM Council will meet on Tuesday, February 19 at the school.