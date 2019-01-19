CHURCH AND COMMUNITY CALENDAR FOR SATURDAY, JANUARY 19, 2019

on 01/19/2019 |

Community and Church Events- Saturday, January 19, 2019

Brother Dale Hawkins will preach at the Kirby Grove Baptist Church tonight at 7PM.

The annual Dr. MLK Youth Celebration will be this Sunday, January 20 at 6PM. Guest will be Pastor Kendall Ford of Woodsonville Baptist Church in Munfordville. Music will be provided by the Liberty District Community Youth Choir. Rev Dr Michael D Rice is the pastor.

The annual Dr MLK Celebration will continue this Monday, January 21 at 12PM with a prayer vigil at the courthouse followed by the march to the First Baptist Church. Guest will be Pastor Barrett Wright of the First Baptist Church in Scottsville. Music will be provided by Destined for Purpose. Dr. Michael D. Rice is the host pastor. For more information call 579-8313.

Glasgow City Hall will be closed this Monday, January 21 in observance of the Martin Luther King, Jr Holiday. Garbage that day will be picked up the following day Tuesday, January 22. Glasgow Landfill will be closed and there will be no city bus services that day.

Cave City- City Hall will be closed this Monday January 21, in observance of Martin Luther King’s birthday. Trash pickup will be Tuesday, January 22. There will be recycling on Tuesday from 8:00 AM to 12:00 M.

Ralphies Fun Center will offer a $12 wristband this Monday, January 21 for the Martin Luther King Holiday. This includes, unlimited bowling, skating, mini golf, time freak and inflatables for 10 and under. Skating and Laser Tag will be offered for $5.

Sandhill Crane Tours will be offered Wednesday, January 23 through Sunday, January 27 at Barren River State Park. Participants can register for one of two trips, the morning sunrise or the sunset trip. Registration fee is $45 per adult,$40 for seniors and $30 per child for 8 to 12years old which includes, educational sessions, box lunch, long sleeve T-Shirt and your choice of a morning or afternoon tour by van. Call the park at 646-2151 for more information and reservations.

Community Action of Southern Kentucky has begun the “Crisis” portion of the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program. This program assists households that are in a home heating crisis. For more information call 651-8171.

The Barren County Historical Society will meet on Thursday, January 24 at 6PM at the Mary Wood Weldon Memorial Library. Sam Terry will speak on “Letters to Lottie: The Fort Williams Correspondence.” The program will highlight letters written by an Illinois Soldier to his wife between September 1861 and December 1863 with many months being encamped at Fort Williams.

The Barren County Republican Women’s Club will meet on Thursday, January 24 at 5:30PM at the Glasgow Square Government Center building, 3rd Floor, Fiscal Courtroom. Women and men are welcome. Call 270-590-9656 for more information.

The Sneed Family will sing at the Pleasant Grove Baptist Church in Warren County on Saturday, January 26 at 6PM.

The American Red Cross is urging people to donate this month to help meet the need for blood and platelets. Several opportunities in this area which include Wednesday, January 30 at Bowling Community Park in Edmonton from 1 to 6PM.

LifeSkills, Inc. Therapeutic Foster Care works with children who have a variety of needs; and offers training, support and financial assistance to therapeutic foster parents. If you would like to learn more, there is an information meeting Thursday, February 7 starting at 6pm, located at LifeSkills, Inc. Please contact Amanda Niedwick at 270-901-5753 for more information.

The Barren County Republican Party is hosting their annual Lincoln Day Dinner on Saturday, February 9 at the Cave City Convention Center. Doors open at 5:00 pm and the program will start at 6:00pm. For tickets call 270-404-0161 or 270-576-6220 or 270-651-8108.

There will be a program about the evolution of Gospel Music from slavery to the present day by Pastor Chris Curry of the Oak Grove Baptist Church on Saturday, February 9 at 1PM at the South Central Kentucky Cultural Center. Music will be performed by the Liberty District Laymen Choir.

The Friends of the Library are hosting their annual sweet winter event, Chocolate around the World, Saturday, February 9 from 9AM to 3PM at the library. Sample chocolate from 3 countries for $2 or from 6 countries for $3 and vote for your favorite. Books, CDs, movies and delicious baked goods for you and your Valentine will be available for purchase. As an added treat, meet children’s author Ethan Goodrum, who will be selling and autographing his picture book “Night Derby”. All proceeds support the library’s science, technology, engineering, art and math programs for children. For more information contact the library at 270-651-2824.

The Sneed Family will sing at the Carve Rock Baptist Church in Morgantown on Saturday, February 16 at 5PM.

Barren County Middle School SBDM Council will meet on Tuesday, February 19 at the school.

Barren County Special Olympics will sponsor “Breakfast for the Bowlers” on Saturday, February 23 from 7 to 10AM at the Barren County Middle School. Menu consists of Pancakes, Eggs, Bacon, Sausage, Milk, Coffee and Orange Juice. There will also be an auction, raffles, 50/50 drawing and prizes. Money raised goes to send Special Olympic Athletes Bryan Cheely and Ronnie England to National Unified Partner Bowling Championship.