Church and Community Calendar for Saturday, September 1, 2018

on 09/01/2018 |

Community and Church Events, Saturday, September 1, 2018

Barren County Farm Bureau Federation 2018 Annual Membership Meeting will be held at 6:30Pm on Saturday, September 15 at the Cave City Convention Center. Tickets need to be picked up by Wednesday, September 5. Tickets can be picked up at either of the Farm Bureau Offices located at 106 Reynolds Road or 1108 Cleveland Avenue. For more information call 678-3500 or 629-5555.

The Crossroads Quartet from Russell Springs will be the guest singers at Lick Branch Church located at 7318 Lecta-Kino Road this Sunday, September 2 at 6PM. Pastor is Bro. B. J. Childress.

The Barren County Government Center will be closed today and this Monday, September 3, in observance of the Labor Day Holiday.

The Mary Wood Weldon Memorial Library will be closed this Monday, September 3 in observance of the Labor Day Holiday.

Glasgow City Hall will be closed this Monday, September 3 in observance of the Labor Day Holiday. There will be no garbage or recycling that day. Monday’s garbage and recycling will be picked on Tuesday. Glasgow Landfill will be closed and there will be no bus service.

Trinity Church of the Nazarene Revival will be held this Sunday, September 2 through Wednesday, September 5 at 7PM nightly. Reverend Michael Perkins will be the speaker.

Edie Bell will give hints on gardening to attract birds this Tuesday, September 4 at 6PM at the Mary Wood Weldon Memorial Library. She will also share seeds and plants to help you to get started.

September 4 through September 15 at the Mary Wood Weldon Memorial Library you can weave a colorful potholder at the library. Looms and Loopers will be available at the FabLab in the Youth Department.

The Daughters of the American Revolution will meet this Wednesday, September 5 at 1PM at the Lera B. Mitchell Clubhouse. Glasgow Attorney Brian Pack will be the guest speaker with the topic, “The Kentucky Supreme Court”. Visitors are welcome.

September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month and eligible donors are encourages to give blood to support kids, teens and young adults battling cancer as well as others in need of transfusions. On Wednesday, September 5 from 8AM to 1PM at Green County High School will be the location of the first opportunity to give blood in this area. Thursday, September 6 at Caverna High School from 9AM to 2PM, Friday, September 7, Brownsville Community Center from 1 to 6PM, Monday, September 10 at Lera B. Mitchell Clubhouse in Glasgow from 2 to 6PM and the Cub Run Community Center from 2 to 7PM and Tuesday, September 11 at SKYCTC in Glasgow from 9AM to 1:30PM. All blood types are needed especially type O negative and O positive. For more information call 800-733-2767 or visit the website at RedCrossBlood.org.

Coloring isn’t just for kids anymore. Come color with us on Thursday, September 6 at 10AM at the Mary Wood Weldon Memorial Library. The library provides coloring pages, supplies, and refreshments.

On Friday, September 7 there will be a Computer Class on Facebook at the Mary Wood Weldon Memorial Library. Class begins at 9:30AM.

The 5th Quarter Youth Rally will be held at the Glasgow Cumberland Presbyterian Church on Friday night, September 7 after the ballgames. Doors will open at 9:30PM. On Saturday, September 8, games will begin at 2PM followed by worship and cookout. Trey Bradley with Clayton King Ministries will be speaking. All teens are invited to hear Trey speak on how Jesus and change your life for the good. The Glasgow Worship Collective, a consortium of local musicians will bring praise music and song both days.

Registration is ongoing through September 6 for the Barren County Family YMCA Life Guard Training course. Classes will meet on Monday and Thursday from 5 to 9PM beginning September 10. For more information or to register call 651-9222.

The Bicentennial Celebration will be held September 7 through September 9 on the downtown square in Edmonton. There will be a parade on Friday, Karaoke and tailgate on the square. Saturday’s activities include an antique car show, beauty pageant, food vendors, crafts and goods, exhibitors demonstrations, music and more and fireworks to end the night. Music will be provided by the Georgia Thunderbolts, Vinyl Radio, Otis and the Kentucky Headhunters. Sunday there will be a community church service, singing, pot luck lunch, gospel singing and the Old Edmonton High School Reunion. For more information call 270-734-9816. The website is www.edmontonky200.com.

Youth and Family Field Day will be held on Saturday, September 8 from 8AM to 3PM at the Barren River Rod and Gun Club. The first 200 to arrival from 8 to 10AM will receive a free breakfast. Youth events are free and at a low cost for adults events. Event times are posted on the website www.barrenriverrodandgun.com. For more information call Jo or Tom Fox at 270-404-6494 or 270-404-6490.

A benefit for Danny Wayne Sexton will be held on Saturday, September 8 beginning at 12Noon at Hiseville Elementary School. The auction will begin at 5PM and other activities include games, concessions, cakewalk and gospel music provided by Renewed. An account is set up at Citizens Bank in Hiseville if anyone would like to make donations. Donations of cakes are appreciated for the cakewalk. For more information call Doug Cross at 453-4374 or Terry Thompson at 670-4543.

Freedom Warriors 9/11 Patriot Ride to Remember will be held on Saturday, September 8. Meet at the 9/11 memorial at the Fire Station on Broadway with sign- in starting at 8AM and Kickstands up at 9:11AM. The free ride is about 150 miles with a stop for lunch at the Lure Lodge at Lake Cumberland State Park. For more information call Ernie Wagoner at 404-3989.

Barren County Middle School SBDM Council will meet on September 18 at 3:30pm at the school.

Mt. Beulah United Methodist Church will have a St. Jude Yard Sale on Saturday, September 8. There will be a lot of children’s clothes and baby toys. Just a little bit of everything. All proceeds go to St. Jude. Donations are welcome. The church is located on Cub Run Highway also called W88. For more information call 528-1640. If it rains it will be held on Saturday, September15.

Caverna High School Decision Based Council will meet on Monday, September 10 in the high school library at 4:30PM.

ADHD and Autism Informational Meeting will be held on Wednesday, September 12 at 11AM at the Barren County Extension Office. Shawna Shartzer, Barren County District Mental Health Coordinator will answer questions you have on either of these disorders. There will be door prizes and a light lunch will be served. For more information call Becky Honeycutt at 659-0342.

GHS class of 98 will be having their 20 year class reunion on Saturday September 15. More info coming soon, check the Facebook group for details. Contact Phone Number is (270) 590-3437.

The Chuckwagon Gang will be celebrating 80 years of music at the Cave City Convention Center on Friday, September 21 at 7PM. Admission is $5. For more information call 590-3630.

2018 Smiths Grove Days Festival will be held Saturday, September 29 from 8AM to 5PM in downtown Smiths Grove. We will have antique shops, craft vendor booths, food, music, and much more! For more information contact City Clerk, Nancy Howard at 270-563-4014 or email nancy.howard@smithsgrove.org.

Glasgow First Nazarene Teens will sponsor their 2nd annual Cooking for Christ BBQ Cook-Off on Saturday, September 29 from 8AM to 3PM. Meat will be provided in the entry fee of $100. Vendors may set up a booth for $10. The teens will also be selling Shoulder Sandwiches, Hot Dogs, Nachos Cheese, Chips and Drinks. Other activities from 11AM to 3Pm will be the BBQ Tasting and Voting, Face Painting, Kids Crafts and Vendors and Yard Sales. Proceeds go to the Glasgow First Nazarene Teen Group. The church is located at 600 East Main Street. For more information or to pre-register call 670-1979.

The Park City High School Class of 1973 will hold their 45th Reunion, Saturday, October 13, 2018 at the Park City Lions Club. Social hour begins at 3:30 pm with dinner served after. For more information call 270-773-5606 or email dandylyon45@hotmail.com.

Glasgow Musicale 2018-2019 season opens with The Best of the Barrens Talent Showcase directed by Tambra Cambron on Sunday, September 23 at 2pm at the First United Methodist Church. Concurrently there is the Silent Auction fundraiser chaired by John and Rhonda Doyle benefitting the SFMC Scholarship Fund. Light refreshments will be served following the program.

Glasgow First Nazarene Church, 75th Anniversary Service will be Sunday, October 14 at 10:30AM with Reception to follow at Lera B Mitchell Clubhouse. Meet and Greet Cookout will be Saturday, October 13 at 4PM.

The 3rd annual Gamaliel VFD Car Show will be Saturday, October 20 at the fire department located on Holland Street. Registration is from 9 to 11AM. All years, models and makes are welcome. Trophies will be presented at 2PM. The entry fee is $15. There will be a 50/50 drawing, concessions and gun raffle. Vendors may rent a 10 x 10 space for $25. For more information call 427-6824 or 261-1207.

The Sneed Family Christmas Dinner and Concert will be December, 6 at 6:30PM at Barren River State Park.