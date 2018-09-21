CHURCH AND COMMUNITY CALENDAR FOR SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 22, 2018

on 09/21/2018 |

Community and Church Events, Saturday, September 22, 2018

Glasgow Business and Professional Women’s Club 40th annual Arts, Crafts and Gift Fair will be today on the Glasgow Square from 9AM to 3PM. There will be something for everyone.

The 8th Annual 5K Run/Walk will be today at 8AM. The event will start and end at Barren River Plaza. You may register online at extremeky.com or call 651-3036. Proceeds will benefit Community Medical Care.

Cave City’s Proud Days Children’s Parade will meet on the corner of 3rd and Broadway in Cave City today at 9:30AM for a fun trip around the block. The parade will begin at 10AM. Anyone 12 and under may enter. Each participant will receive a balloon at the start of the parade and a certificate when completed. Suggested entries include: decorated bike, tricycle, pedal vehicle, 4 wheeler, big wheels, roller skates, roller blades, etc. No motorized vehicle over 55 cc will be allowed. Parents or guardian can push you in your stroller or buggy or pull you in a wagon. You can ride a pony or walk your pet. Miniature floats are welcome and can be pulled by lawn mower, pony, and pet or by man power.

The 14th annual Mo’s Custom Car and Bike Show will be today from 10AM to 2PM at the Barren County Middle School. Trophies will be awarded at 2. No entry fee but donations are welcome. Proceeds will go to Barren County Junior Guard Program in memory of Thomas “Mo” Scott. For more information call Shelly Young at 629-5509.

Dover Missionary Baptist Church will have their annual homecoming services this Sunday, September 23. Sunday school 10 AM; Singing by Lone Creek Bluegrass at 11am; Dinner 12 pm; More Singing by Lone Creek Bluegrass after dinner around 1:30. The church is located at 3159 Dover Church Road.

Glasgow Musicale 2018-2019 season opens with The Best of the Barrens Talent Showcase directed by Tambra Cambron this Sunday, September 23 at 2pm at the First United Methodist Church. Concurrently there is the Silent Auction fundraiser chaired by John and Rhonda Doyle benefitting the SFMC Scholarship Fund. Light refreshments will be served following the program.

Shindig on the Square sponsored by Bounty of the Barrens will be held next Tuesday, September 25 from 5 to 8PM featuring the 8 Track Band. Other events and activities include food, beer garden, farmers’ market and a kid’s zone. The Glasgow Police Dept. will be hosting a car seat safety check during this event. This safety check will be located in the parking lot beside Allstate Insurance.

2018 Smiths Grove Days Festival will be held Saturday, September 29 from 8AM to 5PM in downtown Smiths Grove. We will have antique shops, craft vendor booths, food, music, and much more! For more information contact City Clerk, Nancy Howard at 270-563-4014 or email nancy.howard@smithsgrove.org.

Glasgow First Nazarene Teens will sponsor their 2nd annual Cooking for Christ BBQ Cook-Off on Saturday, September 29 from 8AM to 3PM. Meat will be provided in the entry fee of $100. Vendors may set up a booth for $10. The teens will also be selling Shoulder Sandwiches, Hot Dogs, Nachos Cheese, Chips and Drinks. Other activities from 11AM to 3Pm will be the BBQ Tasting and Voting, Face Painting, Kids Crafts and Vendors and Yard Sales. Proceeds go to the Glasgow First Nazarene Teen Group. The church is located at 600 East Main Street. For more information or to pre-register call 670-1979.

River Pointe Church will sponsor Riverfest on Saturday, September 29 at the Thelma Stovall Park in Munfordville. Free activities start at 4PM. Live Bands at 5PM and fireworks at dark. Food vendors and Kona Ice will set up at 4. Everything free except for food vendors. Activities include inflatables, laser tag, face painting, balloon animals and much more. For more information call 784-7484.

The Park City High School Class of 1973 will hold their 45th Reunion, Saturday, October 13, 2018 at the Park City Lions Club. Social hour begins at 3:30 pm with dinner served after. For more information call 270-773-5606 or email dandylyon45@hotmail.com.

The September meeting of the Barren County Historical Society will take place, Thursday, September 27 at 6PM at the Mary Wood Weldon Memorial Library. Barren County in World War I will be the program topic, presented by Marvin Claywell, a member of the KY WWI Centennial Commission. Come hear about how Barren County was affected by the outbreak of the “war to end all wars”. Topics to be discussed will be the organization of the draft and how it worked, and the men who were drafted and served; also the Liberty loans campaigns; and the effect on agriculture and business in the county. Among other issues of that time were the charges of disloyalty brought against a local newspaper for not supporting the war effort. The public is invited to attend and there is no charge for attendance.

Caverna High School Decision Based Council Meeting will meet on Monday, October 8 in the high school library at 4:30PM.

Glasgow First Nazarene Church, 75th Anniversary Service will be Sunday, October 14 at 10:30AM with Reception to follow at Lera B Mitchell Clubhouse. Meet and Greet Cookout will be Saturday, October 13 at 4PM.

The 3rd annual Gamaliel VFD Car Show will be Saturday, October 20 at the fire department located on Holland Street. Registration is from 9 to 11AM. All years, models and makes are welcome. Trophies will be presented at 2PM. The entry fee is $15. There will be a 50/50 drawing, concessions and gun raffle. Vendors may rent a 10 x 10 space for $25. For more information call 427-6824 or 261-1207.

The 13th annual Crossroads Life Center Chili Cookoff will be held on Saturday, October 20 from 3 to 6PM on the square in Glasgow. Entertainment by Lightly Blended with Jenny Lu. There will be ice cream by St. Helen’s Church, food, drinks, carnival games and a dunking booth. There will also be a kids’ corner that will feature games, face painting, bouncy house and much more.

The Barren County YMCA is hosting a free Halloween Extravaganza Community Event on Saturday, October 20 from 6 to 8PM. Activities include Costume Contest, Face Painting, Haunted Track, Fun Games, Photo Wall, Indoor Trick or Treating, Cupcake Walk, Music, Dancing and much more in a fun safe environment. If you would like to give out candy, bring your own table and contact Melissa at 651-9622 for your free space. You cannot drop off children they must be must be with a guardian.

Glasgow Park and Recreation 40th Turkey Trot 5 mile run, one mile run or walk and the ½ mile gobbler gait will be held on Sunday, October 21and will be held on the Glasgow Public Square. You can register at the Parks and Recreation Office. For more information call 651-3811.

The Sneed Family Christmas Dinner and Concert will be December, 6 at 6:30PM at Barren River State Park.