CHURCH AND COMMUNITY EVENTS FOR MONDAY, OCTOBER 22, 2018

on 10/22/2018 |

Community and Church Events, Monday, October 22, 2018

Samson St. Church of God, Annual Fall Harvest Celebration will be at 6PM nightly. Tonight’s speaker will be recording artist Dean; Tuesday, Sister Wanda Morgan, Bro. Chris Calver Wednesday and Friday and Brother Landy Presley on Thursday. Free refreshments served after each service. Pastor Roger Kinslow.

Living Faith Church of God will like to welcome their new pastor, Steven Miller. Service times at 7PM Wednesday. The church is located on Roseville Road.

There will be a Back to the Bible gospel meeting at the Peters Creek Church of Christ today through this Friday, October 26 at 7 each night. Connie Adams from Louisville will be speaking.

Lick Branch Church located at 7318 Lecta-Kino Road will be having Revival Services today through this Friday, October 26 at 7:00 PM each evening. Bro. Brad Davis and Bro. Brent Spillman will be bringing the messages. Pastor is Bro. B. J. Childress. Everyone is encouraged to attend.

Barren County Parks and Recreation presents the 1st annual Spooky Fest with Fiscal Court Departments Trunk or Treat this Tuesday, October 23 from 6 to 9PM. The event will be held at Jackie Browning Park. Activities include a Monster Movie, Casper Kickball, Vampire Volleyball, Hayrides and much more. Free hot dogs will be given until all are gone.

The October meeting of the Barren County Historical Society will take place this Thursday, October 25, at 6:00 PM at the South Central Kentucky Cultural Center. Local historian and genealogist Georgette Lee will present a program for the 100th anniversary of the 1918 Spanish Influenza epidemic. Topics of discussion will be the possible origin of the outbreak, to all three waves of contagion and their impact on the world, as well as local news and lore attached to the incidents. She will also present the lives of several local people who died during the full Pandemic. The public is invited to attend and there will be no charge for attendance.

There will be no Written or Road Drivers testing this Friday October 26.

The Munfordville Fire and Rescue Department are taking donations for the annul chili supper and auction to be held this Saturday, October 27 at 5pm at the firehouse. All donations will be auctioned off and all proceeds go to the purchase of new radios, turnout gear and much needed equipment. All help is greatly appreciated.

Glasgow Business and Professional Women’s Club Bean Soup Lunch will be held this Friday, October 26 at the Avenue Church on Columbia Avenue. All you can eat beans, cornbread and dessert for $6.00 from 11AM to 1PM. This is a fundraiser to help give scholarships to working women in our community and support local charities.

Metcalfe County Schools are having a shirt drive, to provide Hornet apparel to students. Drop off new or gently used apparel at the Metcalfe County Board of Education.

2018 Halloween Fest at Ralphies Fun Center will be held this Friday, October 26 from 6 to 8PM. You may purchase a $10 game card for $5 to be used that night between 6:30 to 9PM. There will also be a costume contest for newborn up to 10 years old at 7PM. For more information call the Glasgow Recreation Department at 651-3811.

Glasgow Christian Academy will hold a fall festival this Friday, October 26 from 4 to 8PM. There will be a silent auction, car show, inflatables, decorated scarecrow contest, hayride, outdoor movies, vendor booths, live music, cake walk, face painting and more.

Come and join the Cave City Baptist Church for a night of free family fun this Saturday, October 27 from 4 to 6PM. We will host a trunk or treat, inflatables, and games. There will be raffles throughout the night including gift certificates, handmade items, and a flat screen TV. There will also be free concessions available during the event. The church is located at 501 Broadway in Cave City. Please call 270-773-3471 with any questions you may have.

Glenview Christian Church Fall Festival will be held this Saturday, October 27 from 4 to 6Pm.

Glasgow Christmas Parade Applications are available for pick up at the chamber office on or can be downloaded at www.glasgowbarrenchamber.com. Entry fee is $15 if received by Friday, November 9. After Friday, November 9 the entry fee is 30 and no applications will be accepted after Friday.

Celebrate fall with us! Trunk or Treat, Inflatables, Bonfire, Free Food, Barrell Train, Face Paint & More! For More information call 678-4211 or the website http://www.glenviewchristian.org/fall-festival.

The Glasgow Daily Times is hosting with Fine Arts Bistro a Paint It Pink Survivor celebration party at 212 on Main on Tuesday, October 23 from 6 to 8PM. The event is free and you may reserve your spot by emailing mcopass@glasgowdailytimes.com or by calling Michelle at 678-5171. No painting skills necessary.

Pink Power Hour Breast Cancer Awareness Luncheon will be held on Tuesday, October 30 at the T J Pavilion Community Room beginning at noon. Lunch will be catered by Fine Arts Bistro. The featured speaker will be Jennifer Crews and she will elaborate on her own experience with the disease. The room will be filled with other survivors all coming together to celebrate their accomplishments and to remember those that haven’t been as fortunate. The event is co-hosted by the Glasgow Daily Times and T J Regional Health. Tickets are $40 and must be paid in advance at the Glasgow Daily Times Office. If you would like to donate an item for the auction please contact Michelle at the Daily Times. A portion of the event’s proceeds will benefit T J Mission’s Fund.

The Kiwanis Club of Caverna is bringing award winning Elvis Tribute Artist, Todd Bodenheimer to the Cave City Convention Center on Friday, November 2 at 7pm. Projects go toward the many service projects they do for the youth of Cave City and Horse Cave. Tickets are $15 and may be purchased now from the Cave City Chamber of Commerce or any Kiwanis Club Member. For more information email Chris Summers, wchrissummers@gmail.com.

Temple Hill Elementary, “Bulldog Big Top” will be Friday, November 2 from 4PM to 9PM. There will be Hot Air Balloon Rides, face painting, games, truck raffle, cake auction, silent auction, live auction, shoulder plates and more. For more information call 270-427-2611.

As influenza activity picks up the American Red Cross is urging healthy donors of all blood types to give blood or platelets to ensure a strong blood supply. There are two blood donations opportunities in this area on Monday, November 5. In Glasgow at Lera B. Mitchell Clubhouse from 2 to 6PM and in Cub Run at the Cub Run Community Center from 2 to 7PM.

Community Action of Southern Kentucky LIHEAP Subsidy Program to help low income households in need of energy assistance will begin November 5. Applications will be taken in alphabetic order on the first letter of the head of the household last name. Applicant must bring most recent heating bill, social security card or permanent resident card for each member of household and proof of household income for preceding months. Community Action is located at 411 Happy Valley Road and hours are 8 to 4 Tuesday through Friday and 8 to 5 on Monday. For more information go to www.casoky.org.

Fight Night will Drs Les and Leslie Parrott will be held on Friday, November 9 at 7pm at Glenview Christian Church. The first round is Why We Fight with the Person We Love the Most and the second round, How to Fight with the Person We Love the Most. Registration if free. Register at www.glenviewchristian.org.

Christ United Methodist Women will hold a Christmas Bazaar on Saturday, November 10 from 8AM to 2PM at the church located at 716 Cave Mill Road in Bowling Green. There will be craft booths, bake sale, grandma’s attic and breakfast and lunch.

Born Academy for birth to 5 years old is being held at the Metcalfe County School Cafeteria at 5:30pm. These events will teach every parents and children how everyday moments can be learning experiences. November 15, Turkey Dinner and Thanksgiving Placemats and December 13, Sub Sandwiches and Santa Visits. For more information or to sign up call, 432-5617.

The Sneed Family Christmas Dinner and Concert will be December, 6 at 6:30PM at Barren River State Park.

Mary Wood Weldon Memorial Library invites you to participate in Read for a Wreath, an event designed to strengthen community ties, to encourage the community to read, and to promote literacy. Pick up a wreath and application for your business/organization at the library between November 1st and 16th. This year we have an overall theme of “Songs of Christmas.” Decorate your wreath according to the theme; however, you may still represent your organization with some element on the wreath.. For more information call 270-651-2824.