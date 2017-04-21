Church Announcement Friday, April 21, 2017

Peters Creek Church of Christ will hold a Back to the Bible Gospel Meeting tonight at 7PM. Raymond Castillo of Waterview Church of Christ will be the speaker.

Wisdom Faith Christian Academy will hold a spring fundraiser, tonight at the Academy Gym. Concessions will be from 5PM to 6:30PM with the auction at 6:30PM.

Ralph Bunche Community Foundation will sponsor, Elder Arlester Washington & The Anointed from Central, this Saturday, April 22 at 6PM. Singing will be provided by the Mass Choir from Lexington. The event will be held at the Historical Liberty District-Ralph Bunche Community Center and is free and open to the public. For more information call 270-404-5175.

Hopewell Missionary Baptist Church will have their Usher and Missionary Anniversary this Sunday, April 23 at 11am. Reverend William Fishback and Ole Blue Springs Church will be the guest.

The Sneed Family will sing at the Coral Hill Baptist Church in Glasgow, this Sunday, April 23 at 6PM.

Horse Cave Church of Christ Spring Gospel Meeting will be this Sunday, April 23 through 26th at 7PM nightly. The Guest Speaker is David Sain of Fayetteville, Tennessee and the theme is “Things That Will Encourage You”.

Lick Branch Church Spring Revival Services will be April 24th through 26th at 7PM nightly. Guest preachers will be Brother B. J. Eaton on Monday, Brother Cody Jolly on Tuesday and Brother Joe Milby on Wednesday. There will be special singing featuring New Direction on Wednesday at 6PM. Pastor is Brother B. J. Childress.

The Commonwealth Quartet from Gallatin, Tennessee will be in concert, Sunday, April 30 at 6PM at Siloam Baptist Church. For more information call 6705144.

Community Singing Service at Center United Methodist Church will be Sunday, April 30 at 6PM. There will be a finger food fellowship at 6PM. For more information call 834-0244.

Higher Ground Drama Ministry of Coral Hill Baptist Church will present, “Shakespeare in Cricket County” by Eddie McPherson. It is chocked full of hilarious hillbilly hijinks from misunderstandings and puns to mistaken identity and one-liners galore. They will be hosting dinner along with the performance, Friday and Saturday, May 12 and 13, and Thursday and Friday, May 18 & 19 at 6PM nightly in the Welcome Center of Coral Hill Baptist Church. Tickets for the dinner will be $7 per person. Because seating is limited, tickets for the dinner performances must be purchased in advance. Sales will begin, Saturday, April 22 at 6AM and may be purchased by calling Lori Mitchell at 270-678-1373. A performance only, without meal will be presented on Sunday, May 21 at 3PM and 6PM. No ticket is required for Sunday’s performances.

There will be a Country Breakfast will be Saturday, May 6 from 7AM to 10:30AM at Hiseville Christian Church. There will be country ham, sausage, bacon, gravy, biscuits, eggs, hash-browns, sliced tomatoes, coffee, milk, juice & enough red-eyed gravy to float a bass boat. All Proceeds will benefit The Galilean Children’s Home. For information call: Jim Rich at 590-5569 or Kim Reece at 834-0066.