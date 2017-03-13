Church Announcement Monday, March 13, 2017

The Isaacs and the Sneed Family will sing at the Cave City Convention Center, this Thursday, March 16 at 7PM.

The Adair County High School FCA (Fellowship of Christian Athletes) will be hosting Pastor Greg Locke, for a special night of worship; this Friday, March 17 at 6PM with doors opening at 5PM. Pastor Greg Locke is the nationally recognized pastor of Global Vision Bible Church in Mt. Juliet, Tennessee. The one night event will be held at the Adair County High School John Burr Memorial Gymnasium. For more information contact Andrew Reliford at 2703842751

The Sneed Family of Glasgow will sing at the West End Baptist Church, this Saturday, March 18 at 6pm. The church is located on Morgan Avenue in Fayetteville, Tennessee.

The Sneed Family of Glasgow will sing at the Eastside Baptist Church in Jasper, Alabama, this Sunday, March 19 at 10:30am. They will sing at the Mt. Olive Baptist Church in Hacklesburg, Alabama on Sunday, March 19 at 6pm.