Church Announcement Thursday, June 29, 2017

Heritage Camp Meeting at the Historic Morrison Park Campground on Hwy 63 will be Friday, June 30 through Sunday, July 2 beginning at 7PM each night. The speaker will be Revivalist Rick Curry from Pensacola, Florida. Music provided by East Main Praise & Worship Band and Saturday features Ryan Bain from Louisville. For more information call 270- 590-1863.

The Twenty First Annual Session of the Liberty District Usher Unit will July 5 beginning at 6:00pm at the Ralph Bunche Center. Registration will be from 5:00 to 5:45pm. Our guest will be Rev. Ricky Shirley, Associate Minister of Morning Star Baptist Church in Munfordville. The theme this year is “Identifying with Jesus” Colossians 2:12-15. Everyone is invited to attend. For more information call 270 -579-8313.

Immanuel Baptist Church Glasgow Vacation Bible School will be Sunday, July 9 thru Wednesday, July 12 from 6PM to 8:30PM nightly. Our theme is Galactic Starveyors as we study God’s great big universe. There will be classes for PreK thru 6th graders. Dinner will be served each night. Register online at Eventbrite.com and search Immanuel Glasgow VBS. Hope to see you there!

The Sneed Family will sing at the Farmers Rural Electric Meeting on Thursday, July 13 at the Cave City Convention Center beginning at 7:30pm.

The Singing Cookes and the Sneed Family will sing at the Gary White Farm on Leslie Road in Burkesville, Saturday, July 15 at 7PM.



Greater St. Mark Brotherhood of Louisville will render a song service on Sunday, July 16 at 2:30pm at the Milltown Baptist Church in Tompkinsville. For more information call 270-487-5816.

The Sneed Family will sing at the Holland Missionary Baptist Church in Scottsville, Sunday, July 30 at 11AM. The church is located at 35 Lafayette Road in Scottsville.