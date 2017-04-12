Church Announcement Wednesday, April 12, 2017

Hopewell Baptist Church will have revival services tonight and tomorrow night at 6:30pM Reverend John Lee is the speaker.

Glasgow Cumberland Presbyterian Church will present the Living Lord’s Supper, Thursday, April 13 at 7PM. This is a live re-enactment of the Lord’s Supper.

The Living Lord’s Supper will be at the First Christian Church, Thursday, April 13 at 8pm.

First Presbyterian Church is having a Seder meal with roasted lamb, matzo and other Passover traditions with Holy Communion on Maundy Thursday, April 13 at 6PM.

A Good Friday Mid Day Service will be Friday, April 14 at 12:15PM at the First Christian Church.

A Good Friday Evening Service will be at the Glenview Christian Church at 7PM.

Peters Creek Missionary Baptist Church will hold Good Friday Services, Friday, April 14 at 6:30 P.M. Everyone invited to attend.

Park City Baptist Church will have an Easter Egg Hunt at Park City Elementary, Saturday, April 15 at 10AM.

Glasgow First Church of the Nazarene will have their Easter Egg Hunt, Saturday, April 15 at 10:30AM. The event will be held at the church on East Main Street.

Calvary Baptist Church will have an Easter Egg Hunt, Saturday, April 15 at 1PM at Beaver Trail Park.

Cave City Community Easter Egg Hunt will be Saturday, April 15 at 1PM at Caveland Church. Ages child 12 and under may attend. The church is located at 9315 Happy Valley Road.

Several churches in the Glasgow Ministerial Association have come together this year for a group egg hunt this year. The event will be at Beaver Trail Park, Saturday, April 15 at 10AM sharp. The Easter Egg Hunt will be divided into four age groups -0 -2 years, 3 to 5 years; K to 2nd grade and 3rd to 5th grade. There will be a prize egg for each group.

Easter Service at Calvary Christian Assembly on Edmonton Rd in Tompkinsville will be this Saturday, April 15. Potluck will begin at 6pm and services will begin at 7pm. The Minister will be 14 year old John Stamps.There will be an Easter Celebration and Choir Presentation, “Behold the Lamb’ will be Sunday, April 16 at 11AM at Center United Methodist Church. Pastor is Neil Jeffries.

Lick Branch Cumberland Presbyterian Church Special Easter Service will be Sunday, April 16 at 8AM followed by a fellowship breakfast. There will be no Sunday School or 11AM worship service. Pastor is Bro. B. J. Childress.

The Sneed Family of Glasgow will sing at the Bethel Independent Baptist Church on Kentucky Street in Glasgow, Sunday, April 16 at 6PM.

Peters Creek Church of Christ will hold a Back to the Bible Gospel Meeting Sunday, April 16 through Friday, April 21 at 7pm nightly except for Sunday which is 6pm. Raymond Castillo of Waterview Church of Christ will be the speaker.

Peters Creek Missionary Baptist Church will have Easter Sunrise Services, Sunday, April 16 at 6:00 AM at the Narrow Way Bed & Breakfast with breakfast to follow. Sunday School will be at 9:45 A.M and the Worship Service at 11:00 A.M. at the church. Everyone invited to attend.

An Easter Sunrise Service will be held at the historic Morrison Park Camp Meeting Site on Easter Sunday, April 16 at 6am. Brother Dale Copas will be leading the service. Morrison Park is located on Highway 63.

First Christian Church of Glasgow will have an Easter Sunrise Service on Sunday, April 16 at 6:30am.

Coral Hill Baptist Church will have their Easter Service, Sunday, April 16 from 10AM to 11:30AM at Barren County High School.

Ralph Bunche Community Foundation will sponsor, Elder Arlester Washington & The Anointed from Central Ky on Saturday, April 22 at 6pm. Singing will be provided by the Mass Choir from Lexington. The event will be held at the Historical Liberty District-Ralph Bunche Community Center and is free and open to the public. For more information call 270-404-5175.

The Sneed Family will sing at the Coral Hill Baptist Church in Glasgow, Sunday, April 23 at 6pm.

Horse Cave Church of Christ Spring Gospel Meeting will be Sunday, April 23 through 26th at 7PM nightly. The Guest Speaker is David Sain of Fayetteville, Tennessee and the theme is “Things That Will Encourage You”.

The Commonwealth Quartet from Gallatin, Tennessee will be in concert, Sunday, April 30 at 6PM at Siloam Baptist Church. For more information call 6705144.