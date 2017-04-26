Church Announcement Wednesday, April 26, 2017

Horse Cave Church of Christ Spring Gospel Meeting will continue tonight at 7PM. The Guest Speaker is David Sain of Fayetteville, Tennessee and the theme is “Things That Will Encourage You”.

Lick Branch Church Spring Revival Services will continue tonight at 7PM. Guest preacher will be Brother Joe Milby. There will be special singing featuring New Direction at 6PM. Pastor is Brother B. J. Childress.

The First Freewill Baptist Church Revival will continue through this Friday, April 28 at 7PM. Tim Baumgarten from Northport, Alabama will be preaching. For more information please call 270-651-8085.

ARC of Barren County will have a gospel singing at 1PM this Saturday, April 29 at the Lastgate Church of God on Coral Hill Road in Barren County. Different gospel groups will be singing. All proceeds will go to ARC.

The Commonwealth Quartet from Gallatin, Tennessee will be in concert this Sunday, April 30 at 6PM at Siloam Baptist Church. For more information call 6705144.

Bro. Gary Bewley will preach a special 5th Sunday service at Morrison Park Camp Meeting Tabernacle this Sunday, April 30 at 11AM. The park is located on Highway 63, Tompkinsville Road) approximately 5 miles south of Glasgow.

Community Singing Service at Center United Methodist Church will be this Sunday, April 30 at 6PM. There will be a finger food fellowship at 6PM. For more information call 834-0244.

Higher Ground Drama Ministry of Coral Hill Baptist Church will present, “Shakespeare in Cricket County” by Eddie McPherson. It is chocked full of hilarious hillbilly hijinks from misunderstandings and puns to mistaken identity and one-liners galore. They will be hosting dinner along with the performance, Friday and Saturday, May 12 and 13, and Thursday and Friday, May 18 & 19 at 6PM nightly in the Welcome Center of Coral Hill Baptist Church. Tickets for the dinner will be $7 per person. Because seating is limited, tickets for the dinner performances must be purchased in advance. You may purchase tickets by calling Lori Mitchell at 270-678-1373. A performance only, without meal will be presented on Sunday, May 21 at 3PM and 6PM. No ticket is required for Sunday’s performances.

Pre- Sesquicentennial Celebration Service at First Baptist Church will be Wednesday, May 3 at 6:30PM. Guests: Pastor Horace Graham and Mt. Gilboa Baptist Church.

Owens Chapel Baptist Church will have a Fish Fry/ Yard Sale on Friday, May 5 and Saturday, May 6. The yard sale will begin at 9:30am on Friday and 7AM on Saturday and the fish fry will begin at 11AM both days. The address is 303 South Dixie Highway in Cave City. For more information call 773-4558.

There will be a Country Breakfast will be Saturday, May 6 from 7AM to 10:30AM at Hiseville Christian Church. There will be country ham, sausage, bacon, gravy, biscuits, eggs, hash-browns, sliced tomatoes, coffee, milk, juice & enough red-eyed gravy to float a bass boat. All Proceeds will benefit The Galilean Children’s Home. For information call: Jim Rich at 590-5569 or Kim Reece at 834-0066.

Pre- Sesquicentennial Celebration Service at First Baptist Church will be Wednesday, May 10 at 6:30pm. Guests: Pastor William Fishback and Old Blue Springs Baptist Church

Pre- Sesquicentennial Celebration Service at First Baptist Church will be Wednesday, May 17 at 6:30pm. Guests: Pastor Allen Seminary Baptist Church

Pre- Sesquicentennial Celebration Service at First Baptist Church will be Wednesday, May 24 at 6:30pm. Guests: Pastor Chris Curry and Oak Grove Baptist Church