Church Announcement Wednesday, April 5, 2017

Glasgow Cumberland Presbyterian Church will present the Living Lord’s Supper on Thursday night April 13 starting at 7:00 p.m. This is a live re-enactment of the Lord’s Supper. Everyone welcome.

Glasgow First Church of the Nazarene will have their Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday, April 15 beginning at 10:30am. The event will be held at the church on East Main Street.

Calvary Baptist Church will have an Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday, April 15 beginning at 1pm at Beaver Trail Park.

Cave City Community Easter Egg Hunt will be held on Saturday, April 15 at 1PM at Caveland Church. Ages child 12 and under may attend. The church is located at 9315 Happy Valley Road.

Several churches in the Glasgow Ministerial Association have come together this year for a group egg hunt this year. The event will be held at Beaver Trail Park on Saturday, April 15 beginning at 10AM sharp. The Easter Egg Hunt will be divided into four age groups -0 -2 years, 3 to 5 years; K to 2nd grade and 3rd to 5th grade. There will be a prize egg for each group.

The Sneed Family of Glasgow will sing at the Bethel Independent Baptist Church on Kentucky Street in Glasgow, Sunday, April 16 at 6PM.

Coral Hill Baptist Church will have their Easter Service on Sunday, April 16 from 10am to 11:30am at Barren County High School.

The Sneed Family will sing at the Coral Hill Baptist Church in Glasgow on Sunday, April 23 at 6pm.