Church Announcement Wednesday, June 28, 2017

Avenue Church, located at 315 Columbia Avenue, is having Vacation Bible School tonight from 5:30-8:00. A light supper will be provided for all children. Our theme is Maker Fun Factory, created by God, built for a purpose. VBS will include a Bible Story, games, crafts and songs. Ages 3 or accompanied by an adult, through 4th grade are invited to attend!!

Heritage Camp Meeting at the Historic Morrison Park Campground on Hwy 63 will be Friday, June 30 through Sunday, July 2 beginning at 7PM each night. The speaker will be Revivalist Rick Curry from Pensacola, Florida. Music provided by East Main Praise & Worship Band and Saturday features Ryan Bain from Louisville. For more information call 270- 590-1863.

The Twenty First Annual Session of the Liberty District Usher Unit will July 5 beginning at 6:00pm at the Ralph Bunche Center. Registration will be from 5:00 to 5:45pm. Our guest will be Rev. Ricky Shirley, Associate Minister of Morning Star Baptist Church in Munfordville. The theme this year is “Identifying with Jesus” Colossians 2:12-15. Everyone is invited to attend. For more information call 270 -579-8313.

The Sneed Family will sing at the Farmers Rural Electric Meeting on Thursday, July 13 at the Cave City Convention Center beginning at 7:30pm.

The Singing Cookes and the Sneed Family will sing at the Gary White Farm on Leslie Road in Burkesville, Saturday, July 15 at 7PM.

The Sneed Family will sing at the Holland Missionary Baptist Church in Scottsville, Sunday, July 30 at 11AM. The church is located at 35 Lafayette Road in Scottsville.