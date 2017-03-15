Church Announcement Wednesday, March 15, 2017

The Isaacs and the Sneed Family will sing at the Cave City Convention Center, this Thursday, March 16 at 7PM.

The Adair County High School Fellowship of Christian Athletes will be hosting Pastor Greg Locke, for a special night of worship this Friday, March 17 at 6PM with doors opening at 5PM. Pastor Greg Locke is the nationally recognized pastor of Global Vision Bible Church in Mt. Juliet, Tennessee. The one night event will be held at the John Burr Memorial Gymnasium. For more information contact Andrew Reliford at 270 384 2751.

The Massingale Singers will sing at the Calvary Christian Assembly on Edmonton Road in Tompkinsville this Saturday, March 18 at 7pm with pot luck at 6pm.

Mercy Unmerited Grace Unlimited Youth Event will be held at Barren County High School auditorium this Saturday, March 18 beginning at 6pm. Royalty will be in concert and the guest speaker will be Will Snipes. Admission is free. The event is sponsored by the Barren County Middle School FCA. For more information call Tina Wilson at 651-4909 or email tina.wilson@barren.kyschools.us.

The Sneed Family of Glasgow will sing at the West End Baptist Church, this Saturday, March 18 at 6pm. The church is located on Morgan Avenue in Fayetteville, Tennessee.

Hopewell Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate their Pastor’s Anniversary this Sunday at 2:30pm. Guest will be Reverend Freddie Brown and State Street Baptist Church of Bowling Green.

The Sneed Family of Glasgow will sing at the Eastside Baptist Church in Jasper, Alabama this Sunday, March 19 at 10:30am. They will sing at the Mt. Olive Baptist Church in Hacklesburg, Alabama on Sunday, March 19 at 6pm.

The Gleaners of First Baptist Church will be having their Spring Festival, Sunday, March 19 at 3PM. Their guest will be Mt. Calvary Baptist Church and Reverend Andre Bradley of Owensboro, Kentucky. Reverend Michael D. Rice, Host Pastor.

The Sneed Family will sing at the Calvary Baptist Church in Elkton, Kentucky on Sunday, March 26 at 11am and will sing that night at 6pm at the First General Baptist Church of Madisonville.