Church Announcement Wednesday, March 22, 2017

The Sneed Family will sing at the Calvary Baptist Church in Elkton, Kentucky on Sunday, March 26 at 11AM and will sing that night at 6pm at the First General Baptist Church of Madisonville.

Owens Chapel Baptist Church will observe its annual Men and women’s Day on Sunday, March 26 at 2:30 p.m. Rev. Shawn Sales and the Loving Springs Baptist Church will be the guests. All are invited.