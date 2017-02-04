CHURCH ANNOUNCEMENTS FOR SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 4, 2017

Church Announcements Saturday, February 4, 2017

Glasgow First Church of the Nazarene will host a Super Bowl Outreach Party this Sunday, February 5 beginning at 5:30pm until the game is over. Watch the game on a huge 16 x 9 foot screen and enjoy food and fellowship. The church is located on East Main Street.

Wisdom Faith Christian Academy will again this year have Cupid’s Café as a fundraiser on Saturday, February 11 from 5PM to 8PM. Menu consists of Lasagna or Spaghetti, Salad Bar, Homemade Desserts, Bread and Beverage. A donation of $5 per plate and $1.50 or Desserts. All donations appreciated. The academy is located in Knob Lick. For more information call 270-432-7338.

The Sneed Family will sing at the Meadowview Baptist Church on Sunday, February 19 beginning at 6:30pm. The church is located on Highway 70E in Campbellsville.

The Sneed Family will sing at Abounding Grace Church in Scottsville on Saturday, March 4 at 6pm.