Church Announcements Friday, December 30, 2016

The Calvary Christian Assembly would like to invite you to their New Year’s singing on, Saturday, December 31. Potluck begins at 5:30 and singing will begin at 7PM. The singers for the night will be Destiny and Larry Hagen

The Sneed Family will sing January 7 at 6PM at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church in Smiths Grove.

The Sneed Family will sing January 8 at 6PM at Egypt Christian Church in Columbia, Kentucky.

The Sullivan’s from Scottsville will be sing at Siloam Baptist Church, Sunday, January 29 at 6PM. For more information, call 270- 670-5144.