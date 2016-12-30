Logo


Church Announcements Friday, December 30, 2016

Church Announcements Friday, December 30, 2016

 The Calvary Christian Assembly would like to invite you to their New Year’s singing on, Saturday, December 31.  Potluck begins at 5:30 and singing will begin at 7PM. The singers for the night will be Destiny and Larry Hagen

The Sneed Family will sing January 7 at 6PM at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church in Smiths Grove.

The Sneed Family will sing January 8 at 6PM at Egypt Christian Church in Columbia, Kentucky.

The Sullivan’s from Scottsville will be sing at Siloam Baptist Church, Sunday, January 29 at 6PM. For more information, call 270- 670-5144.

