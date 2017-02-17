Church Announcements Friday, February 17, 2017

The Sneed Family will sing at the Meadowview Baptist Church, this Sunday, February 19 beginning at 6:30pm. The church is located on Highway 70E in Campbellsville.

The Sneed Family will sing at Abounding Grace Church in Scottsville, Saturday, March 4 at 6PM.

The Sneed Family will sing at the Gilberts’ Chapel Baptist Church in London, Kentucky on Sunday, March 5 at 10:45AM and will sing at Robinson Creek Missionary Baptist Church also located in London at 6:30pm.

Spark of Life Grief Workshop will be held at the Glasgow Cumberland Presbyterian on Saturday, March 11 from 8:00am to 1:00p. The workshop will include, Helping Individuals/Families address Grief, types of grief, and how to begin the healing process. The workshop is open to the public and there is no cost for attendees. Donations will be accepted to cover costs. For more information call the church office at 651-3308.

The Isaacs and the Sneed Family will sing at the Cave City Convention Center on Thursday, March 16 at 7PM.