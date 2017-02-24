Church Announcements Friday, February 24, 2017

Glasgow First Church of the Nazarene Teens will have Pizza for $2 a slice and a cake auction following the morning service this Sunday, February 26.

The Knights of Columbus welcome everyone to their “All you can eat fish fry”, Friday, March 3 from 4PM to 7PM at St. Helen Parish Center in Glasgow. There will be delicious fried and baked fish and heartwarming Christian fellowship. Great selection of side dishes and desserts. $8 for adults, $4 for youngsters 4 to 12, and kids under 4 eat free. For more information call 576-4750.

The Sneed Family will sing at Abounding Grace Church in Scottsville, Saturday, March 4 at 6PM.

The Sneed Family will sing at the Gilberts’ Chapel Baptist Church in London, Kentucky on Sunday, March 5 at 10:45AM and will sing at Robinson Creek Missionary Baptist Church also located in London at 6:30pm.

Spark of Life Grief Workshop will be held at the Glasgow Cumberland Presbyterian on Saturday, March 11 from 8:00am to 1:00p. The workshop will include, Helping Individuals/Families address Grief, types of grief, and how to begin the healing process. The workshop is open to the public and there is no cost for attendees. Donations will be accepted to cover costs. For more information call the church office at 651-3308.

The Isaacs and the Sneed Family will sing at the Cave City Convention Center on Thursday, March 16 at 7PM.

The Sneed Family of Glasgow will sing at the West End Baptist Church on Saturday, March 18 at 6pm. The church is located on Morgan Avenue in Fayetteville, Tennessee.