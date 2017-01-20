Church Announcements Friday, January 20, 2017

The Sneed Family will sing at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church in Warren County, January 21 at 6PM.

The Sneed Family will sing at the Egypt Christian Church in Columbia on January 22 at 6:30PM.

Glenview Christian Church will host, The Walk Thru the Old Testament Seminar, Saturday, January 28 from 9AM to 4PM. Registration begins at 8:30AM and cost is $20 which includes a study guide and lunch. Childcare is available 2nd grade and under for $10 per child which includes a lunch and qualified childcare. Register on-line at www.glenviewchristian.org or call the church

The Sullivan’s from Scottsville will be sing at Siloam Baptist Church, Sunday, January 29 at 6PM. For more information, call 270- 670-5144.