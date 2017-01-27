Church Announcements Friday, January 27, 2017



Glenview Christian Church will host, The Walk Thru the Old Testament Seminar this Saturday, January 28 from 9AM to 4PM. Registration begins at 8:30AM and cost is $20 which includes a study guide and lunch. Childcare is available 2nd grade and under for $10 per child which includes a lunch and qualified childcare. Register on-line at www.glenviewchristian.org or call the church

First Baptist Church will have morning Worship this Sunday, January 29 at 8AM. Reverend Dr. Michael D. Rice is pastor.

The Sullivan’s from Scottsville will be sing at Siloam Baptist Church this Sunday, January 29 at 6PM. For more information, call 270- 670-5144.