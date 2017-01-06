Church Announcements Friday, January 6, 2017

The Sneed Family will sing, this Saturday, January 7 at 6PM at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church in Smiths Grove.

The Sneed Family will sing, this Sunday, January 8 at 6PM at Egypt Christian Church in Columbia, Kentucky.

Cedar Grove Baptist Church will host The Garmons of Bowling Green, Sunday January 15 at 11AM. Pot Luck and fellowship after the service.

The Sullivan’s from Scottsville will be sing at Siloam Baptist Church, Sunday, January 29 at 6PM. For more information, call 270- 670-5144.