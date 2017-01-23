Church Announcements Monday, January 23, 2017



Glenview Christian Church will host, The Walk Thru the Old Testament Seminar, Saturday, January 28 from 9AM to 4PM. Registration begins at 8:30AM and cost is $20 which includes a study guide and lunch. Childcare is available 2nd grade and under for $10 per child which includes a lunch and qualified childcare. Register on-line at www.glenviewchristian.org or call the church

The Sullivan’s from Scottsville will be sing at Siloam Baptist Church, Sunday, January 29 at 6PM. For more information, call 270- 670-5144.