Church Announcements Monday, January 30, 2017

Wisdom Faith Christian Academy will again this year have Cupid’s Café as a fundraiser on Saturday, February 11 from 5 to 8pm. Menu consists of Lasagna or Spaghetti, Salad Bar, Homemade Desserts, Bread and Beverage. A donation of $5 per plate and $1.50 or Desserts. All donations appreciated. The academy is located in Knob Lick. For more information call 270-432-7338.