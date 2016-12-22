Church Announcements Thursday, December 22, 2016

Revival services are ongoing at the Wigwam Full Gospel Church, located at 204 Broadway in Cave City at 7pm nightly.

Glasgow First Church of the Nazarene will have a Christmas Eve service, this Saturday, December 24 at 4PM. Services for this Sunday, December 25 will begin at 10AM.

A Candlelight service will be at the Glasgow Cumberland Presbyterian Church, this Saturday, December 24 at 5PM to celebrate the birth of Jesus. The Lord’s Supper will also be celebrated.

The First Baptist Church in Glasgow will have a Christmas Day Service, this Sunday, December 25 at 10AM. The pastor is Rev. Dr. Michael D. Rice.