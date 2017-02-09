Church Announcements Thursday, February 9, 2017

Wisdom Faith Christian Academy will again this year have Cupid’s Café as a fundraiser on Saturday, February 11 from 5PM to 8PM. Menu consists of Lasagna or Spaghetti, Salad Bar, Homemade Desserts, Bread and Beverage. A donation of $5 per plate and $1.50 or Desserts. All donations appreciated. The academy is located in Knob Lick. For more information call 270-432-7338.

The Munfordville First United Methodist Church will be showing the movie, “An Uncommon Grace”, Sunday, February 12 at 8PM at the church. Admission is free. Popcorn will be available. There will be chairs available but feel free to bring a lawn chair for more relaxed seating. The Hallmark movie was filmed locally using many settings familiar to Horse Cave, Cave City and area residents. Additionally, several local people were used as movie extras.

The Sneed Family will sing at the Meadowview Baptist Church on Sunday, February 19 beginning at 6:30pm. The church is located on Highway 70E in Campbellsville.

The Sneed Family will sing at Abounding Grace Church in Scottsville on Saturday, March 4 at 6pm.