Church Announcements Tuesday, December 27, 2016

The Sneed Family will sing January 7 at 6PM at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church in Smiths Grove.

The Sneed Family will sing January 8 at 6PM at Egypt Christian Church in Columbia, Kentucky.

The Sullivan’s from Scottsville will be sing at Siloam Baptist Church, Sunday, January 29 at 6PM. For more information, call 270- 670-5144.