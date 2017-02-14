Church Announcements Tuesday, February 14, 2017

The Sneed Family will sing at the Meadowview Baptist Church, this Sunday, February 19 beginning at 6:30pm. The church is located on Highway 70E in Campbellsville.

The Sneed Family will sing at Abounding Grace Church in Scottsville, Saturday, March 4 at 6PM.

The Sneed Family will sing at the Gilberts’ Chapel Baptist Church in London, Kentucky on Sunday, March 5 at 10:45AM and will sing at Robinson Creek Missionary Baptist Church also located in London at 6:30pm.

The Isaacs and the Sneed Family will sing at the Cave City Convention Center on Thursday, March 16 at 7PM.