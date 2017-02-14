Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

Church Announcements Tuesday, February 14, 2017

on 02/14/2017 |
Church Announcements

Church Announcements Tuesday, February 14, 2017

The Sneed Family will sing at the Meadowview Baptist Church, this Sunday, February 19 beginning at 6:30pm.   The church is located on Highway 70E in Campbellsville.

The Sneed Family will sing at Abounding Grace Church in Scottsville, Saturday, March 4 at 6PM.

The Sneed Family will sing at the Gilberts’ Chapel Baptist Church in London, Kentucky on Sunday, March 5 at 10:45AM and will sing at Robinson Creek Missionary Baptist Church also located in London at 6:30pm.

The Isaacs and the Sneed Family will sing at the Cave City Convention Center on Thursday, March 16 at 7PM.

Recent Posts

Comments are closed.

 

 

 

GOOD AS GOOD2

PERSON OF THE DAY

Charlene Melton

SPONSORED BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

texas2

© 2015. All Rights Reserved. Created by Arcas Digital