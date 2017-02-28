Church Announcements Tuesday, February 28, 2017

The Knights of Columbus welcome everyone to their “All you can eat fish fry”, Friday, March 3 from 4PM to 7PM at St. Helen Parish Center in Glasgow. There will be delicious fried and baked fish and heartwarming Christian fellowship. Great selection of side dishes and desserts. $8 for adults, $4 for youngsters 4 to 12, and kids under 4 eat free. For more information call 576-4750.

The Sneed Family will sing at Abounding Grace Church in Scottsville, this Saturday, March 4 at 6PM.

Glasgow Faith Church will have a singing this Saturday, March 4 at 6PM. The Spirituals will be there to sing. Pastor Roger Poynter

The Sneed Family will sing at the Gilberts’ Chapel Baptist Church in London, Kentucky, this Sunday, March 5 at 10:45AM and will sing at Robinson Creek Missionary Baptist Church also located in London at 6:30pm.

Spark of Life Grief Workshop will be held at the Glasgow Cumberland Presbyterian on Saturday, March 11 from 8AM to 1PM. The workshop will include, Helping Individuals/Families address Grief, types of grief, and how to begin the healing process. The workshop is open to the public and there is no cost for attendees. Donations will be accepted to cover costs. For more information call the church office at 651-3308.

The Isaacs and the Sneed Family will sing at the Cave City Convention Center on Thursday, March 16 at 7PM

The Adair County High School FCA (Fellowship of Christian Athletes) will be hosting Pastor Greg Locke, for a special night of worship; Friday, March 17 at 6PM with doors opening at 5PM. Pastor Greg Locke is the nationally recognized pastor of Global Vision Bible Church in Mt. Juliet, Tennessee. The one night event will be held at the Adair County High School John Burr Memorial Gymnasium. For more information contact Andrew Reliford at 2703842751

The Sneed Family of Glasgow will sing at the West End Baptist Church on Saturday, March 18 at 6pm. The church is located on Morgan Avenue in Fayetteville, Tennessee.