Church Announcements Wednesday, January 11, 2017

Cedar Grove Baptist Church will host The Garmons of Bowling Green, this Sunday January 15 at 11AM. Pot Luck and fellowship after the service.

First Baptist Church Annual MLK Youth Celebration will be this Sunday, January 15 at 6PM. Pastor Matthew Smyzer, Pastor of Beargrass Missionary Baptist Church of Louisville will be the guest speaker and music will be provided by The Community Youth Choir. Rev. Dr. Michael Rice. Host Pastor.

First Baptist Church Martin Luther King Day Celebration will be Monday, January 16. There will be a Prayer Vigil at 12PM at the court house followed by a march at 1PM to the church. Pastor Robert Blythe Pastor of First Baptist Church of Richmond, Kentucky will be our guest speaker and music will be provided by The Moore Sisters of Elizabethtown. Rev. Dr. Michael Rice. Host Pastor.

Glenview Christian Church will host, The Walk Thru the Old Testament Seminar, Saturday, January 28 from 9AM to 4PM. Registration begins at 8:30AM and cost is $20 which includes a study guide and lunch. Childcare is available 2nd grade and under for $10 per child which includes a lunch and qualified childcare. Register on-line at www.glenviewchristian.org or call the church

The Sullivan’s from Scottsville will be sing at Siloam Baptist Church, Sunday, January 29 at 6PM. For more information, call 270- 670-5144.