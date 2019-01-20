CHURCH & EVENT CANCELLATIONS FOR SUNDAY JAN. 20, 2019

on 01/20/2019 |

This is the list of currently cancelled Churches, Community Events, and Business Closures for Sunday January 20th, 2019 due to the accumulated snow and ice in the South Central Kentucky Area, if you have a closing or cancellation not yet reported, please call (270) 651-9149 or email wclutraffic@glasgow-ky.com with your closing.

CLOSINGS & CANCELLATIONS:

Calvary Baptist Church (Only one service at 9:45 AM, No Life Groups Today)

First United Methodist Church on South Green St. in Glasgow (All Services Cancelled)

Coral Hill Baptist Church (No 8 AM service, No Small Groups, 9:30 & 11 AM services as scheduled)

First Christian Church (No 8 AM, No Sunday School, Communion Only service at 10:45)

Edmonton Worship Center (CLOSED)

Dover Baptist Church at Haywood (No Services)

Mount Pisgah Missionary Baptist Church (No Services)

The Avenue Church (No Services)

Little Bethel Baptist Church (No Services)

Glenview Christian Church (No Services)

Hiseville Baptist Church (No Services)

First Church of God on Glenview Drive (No Services, No Sunday School)

Glasgow Baptist Church (No Services)

Bethel Independent Baptist Church (No Services)

Grace Union Baptist Church (No Services)

Lick Branch Church (No Services)

SIloam Baptist Church (No Services)

East Main United Methodist Church (No Services)

Cave Spring Baptist in Horse Cave (No Services)

Merry Oaks Methodist Church (No Services)

Browders Chapel Baptist Church (No Services)

Cave City Christian Church (No Services)

Trinity Church of the Nazarene (No Services)

Dover Baptist Church between Etoile and Mt. Hermon (No Services)

Salem Baptist Church in Cave City (No Services)

Temple Hill Baptist Church (No Services)

Temple Baptist Church (No Services)

Beech Grove Missionary Baptist Church (No Services)

Caney Fork Baptist Church at Etoile (No Services)

Grider Memorial Church (No Services)

Hanging Fork Baptist Church (No Services)

Rolling Hills Baptist Church (No Services)

Neals Chapel General Baptist Church (No Services)

First Church of the Nazarene (No Services)

Glasgow Bible Church (No Services)

Gethsemane Baptist Church (No Services)

Mt. Tabor Baptist Church (No Services)

Union #2 Missionary Baptist Church (No Services)