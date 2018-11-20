Logo


CIRCUIT COURT WILL BE ASKED TO HEAR “PAPER OF RECORD” DISPUTE BETWEEN PRINT NEWS PUBLICATIONS

on 11/20/2018

Due to claims that the Barren County Progress should be the “newspaper of record” for Barren County, the Barren Fiscal Court has decided to take the matter to Circuit Court. Newspaper of Record would mean that legal advertisements would have to be purchased by the Newspaper with the most subscriptions. The Barren County Progress claims they should be the paper of record, but the Glasgow Daily Times claims they have information that would prove, otherwise, according to County Attorney, Jeff Sharp who spoke with WCLU:

      112118newspaper

Those comments after a closed session of Barren Fiscal Court on Tuesday

