CITIZEN FOSTER CARE REVIEW BOARDS NEED VOLUNTEERS IN 71 COUNTIES

Citizen Foster Care Review Boards in 71 Kentucky counties are seeking volunteers to make a difference in the lives of local children in foster care and other out-of-home care. The boards are in need of volunteers to review cases of children placed in care because of dependency, neglect or abuse to ensure they are placed in safe, permanent homes as quickly as possible.

The counties in need of volunteers to be trained soon are Barren, Bath, Bell, Boone, Boyd, Bracken, Breathitt, Bullitt, Butler, Caldwell, Campbell, Carter, Christian, Clay, Crittenden, Edmonson, Elliott, Fayette, Fleming, Floyd, Fulton, Grant, Graves, Grayson, Green, Greenup, Hardin, Harlan, Harrison, Hart, Hickman, Jefferson, Jessamine, Johnson, Kenton, Knott, Knox, LaRue, Lawrence, Lee, Leslie, Letcher, Lewis, Livingston, Logan, Lyon, Magoffin, Marion, Marshall, Martin, Mason, Menifee, Montgomery, Morgan, Muhlenberg, Nicholas, Oldham, Owsley, Pendleton, Perry, Pike, Powell, Roberts, Rowan, Simpson, Todd, Trigg, Union, Warren, Washington and Wolfe.

Volunteers are not required to live in these counties.

The Kentucky General Assembly created the state CFCRB in 1982 as a way to decrease the time children spend in out-of-home care. CFCRB volunteers review Cabinet for Health and Family Services files on children placed in out-of-home care and work with the cabinet and courts on behalf of the state’s foster children. The volunteer reviewers help ensure that children receive the necessary services while in out-of-home care and are ultimately placed in permanent homes.

All volunteers must complete a six-hour initial training session. Potential volunteers are encouraged to apply as soon as possible so they may be screened and, if approved, scheduled for training in their area. Training sessions are scheduled for July 14 in Perry County, July 21 in Christian County, Aug. 18 in Rowan County, Sept. 15 in Hardin County and Oct. 6 in Fayette County.

All potential volunteers must consent to a criminal record and Central Registry check. A recommendation is then made to the chief judge of the District Court or Family Court for appointment.

To get more information and apply to be a volunteer, visit the CFCRB web page at http://courts.ky.gov/courtprograms/cfcrb/Pages/default.aspx.

Citizen Foster Care Review Board

More than 700 volunteers across the state serve as members of the Kentucky Citizen Foster Care Review Board. In Fiscal Year 2016, volunteers conducted nearly 21,000 reviews of more than 11,300 cases of children in foster and other out-of-home care.