CITY AND COUNTY CLEAN-UP TO BEGIN MARCH 25

The city and countywide clean-up week is set to begin March 25 and last through March 29.

Large items will be collected such as: couches, dressers, shelves, mattresses, chair and recliners, windows, and bundled trees/ shrub trimmings.

Small items must be bagged or boxed, according to a press release from the Mayor’s Office.

A free shredder day will be Saturday, March 23 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Southgate Houchen’s location.

Pick-up days will be on regular garbage collection days.

In the county, several volunteer fire departments will be designated drop-off locations for garbage. The places and days are Hiseville Volunteer Fire Department, March 25; Park City Volunteer Fire Department, March 26; Cave City Volunteer Fire Department, March 26; East Barren Volunteer Fire Department, March 27; Austin Tracy Volunteer Fire Department, March 28; Haywood Volunteer Fire Department, March 28; Temple Hill Volunteer Fire Department, March 29; South Barren Volunteer Fire Department, March 29.

In the city and county, they will not accept tires, hot water heaters, tree limbs, appliances, automotive batteries, construction materials, liquids, oil, transmission fluid, and pesticides.