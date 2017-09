on 09/25/2017 |

Glasgow City Council Agenda:

CALL TO ORDER

PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE

PRAYER

ROLL CALL

MINUTES OF COUNCIL MEETING ON SEPTEMBER 11, 2017

CONSIDERATION OF JOINT LETTER BETWEEN EPB AND DANNY BASIL

ORDINANCE—2ND READING—AN ORDINANCE ESTABLISHING THE 2017 TAX RATE FOR THE CITY OF GLASGOW

RESOLUTION FOR THE CITY TO MAKE

**WCLU WILL BE LIVE STREAMING THE CITY COUNCIL MEETING AT WATCHWCLU.COM AND ON WCLU’S FACEBOOK PAGE**