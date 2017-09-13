Logo


CITY HIRES NEW DIRECTOR FOR GLASGOW 911 CENTER

on 09/13/2017 |

Mayor Dick Doty would like to announce that Christopher Freeman has been selected as the 911 Director. Chris comes to the City of Glasgow from the Kentucky Department of Criminal Justice Training in Richmond, Kentucky. Chris is a graduate of Eastern Kentucky University with a Bachelors and Masters of Criminal Justice. Chris will begin his duties with the Glasgow/Barren/Metcalfe 911 Communications Center on Monday, September 25, 2017.

