CITY OF GLASGOW BACK TO SQUARE ONE ON BOARD APPOINTMENT

Well it seems that Glasgow Mayor Dick Doty is back to square one, when it comes to an appointment to the Glasgow EPB Board of Directors. Retired Pastor Petie McClean had previously been nominated to serve on the board. Despite many council members speaking up in support, the council ultimately did not approve the nomination, wanting to wait until the issue some members had with the GEPB Board was settled. With that issue now laid to rest, Mayor Doty nominated McClean again. In a phone call Monday afternoon, McClean withdrew her nomination for board appointment. As of Wednesday morning, there has been no official nomination resubmitted by the mayor.