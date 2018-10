on 10/11/2018 |

The City of Glasgow is hosting a fun event for kids this Saturday. It’s called “Touch A Truck”. Many children have their own toy size versions of firetrucks, police cars, and other heavy duty machinery. This Saturday, those childhood imaginations will come to life. WCLU spoke with Eddie Furlong for all the details.

101118eddiefurlong

Again, the event is this Saturday from 9:00am until Noon.