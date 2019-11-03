CITY SHREDDER DAY SET FOR MARCH 23

on 03/11/2019 |

There will be a free shredder and medication take back day on March 23. The event will be at the Southgate Plaza in Glasgow from 9 in the morning until noon.

Several items will be accepted to be shredded such as: paper, CDs, DVDs, floppy disks, phone books, newspapers, flyers, brochures, file folders, rubber bands, paper clips, staples, and binder clips.

Items that will not be accepted for shredding are as follows: plastic, cardboard, three ring binders, account ledgers (front and back hard cover cannot be shredded), hard back books (again, the covers are unable to be shredded), liquids, and pills.

The Glasgow Police Department will also be present to take medications for disposal. As a note, you may turn in medications at the Barren County Sheriff’s Office and Glasgow Police Department at any time.

For questions, you may contact April Russell at (270) 651-5977.