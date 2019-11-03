Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

CITY SHREDDER DAY SET FOR MARCH 23

on 03/11/2019 |

There will be a free shredder and medication take back day on March 23. The event will be at the Southgate Plaza in Glasgow from 9 in the morning until noon.

Several items will be accepted to be shredded such as: paper, CDs, DVDs, floppy disks, phone books, newspapers, flyers, brochures, file folders, rubber bands, paper clips, staples, and binder clips.

Items that will not be accepted for shredding are as follows: plastic, cardboard, three ring binders, account ledgers (front and back hard cover cannot be shredded), hard back books (again, the covers are unable to be shredded), liquids, and pills.

The Glasgow Police Department will also be present to take medications for disposal. As a note, you may turn in medications at the Barren County Sheriff’s Office and Glasgow Police Department at any time.

For questions, you may contact April Russell at (270) 651-5977.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “CITY SHREDDER DAY SET FOR MARCH 23”

Please Leave a Reply

Tune in every weekday afternoon to Aaron Russell in the afternoons on WCLU Lite 102.3 FM!

3:30 PM – Sports Trivia

4:30 PM – Movie Trivia

 

 

Weather Forecast

Scattered Clouds
Currently
46°
Scattered Clouds
Partly Cloudy
Monday 03/11 0%
High 58° / Low 32°
Partly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy
Tuesday 03/12 0%
High 58° / Low 45°
Mostly Cloudy
Overcast
Wednesday 03/13 0%
High 67° / Low 57°
Overcast
Wunderground.com

WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

 

© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.