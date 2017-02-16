

Clara D. Wells, 78, Smiths Grove, passed away on her birthday, Wednesday, February 15, 2017 at her residence. A native of Hopkins County, she was a daughter of the late Luther and Bertie Bell Yonts Garrett. She was a homemaker.

Survivors include her husband Lee Wells; five children: Pat Allen and her husband David, Donald Wells, Marcy Blazejewski, Sharon Peery and her husband William, and Vicki Wells; six grandchildren: Darel Allen and his wife Claire, Marita Alexander and her husband Jamie, Trisha Johnson, Tony Martin and his wife Jessica, Brittany Taylor, and Joshua Taylor and his wife Heather; three sisters: Pauline Lufkin, Joyce Hendrix, Betty Wooten and her husband Ray; two brothers: Bob Garrett and his wife Pat, and Luke (Junior) Garrett and his wife Carol; 8 great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one sister Lorraine Madsen.

Funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m. Sunday at the Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home with burial in the Woodland United Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be after 11:00 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.